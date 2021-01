SANTIAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has been vaccinated against the coronavirus using the Sputnik V vaccine, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Fernandez, 61, was vaccinated a day after Argentina's health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among over 60s.