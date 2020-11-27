SEARCH
Armenia appoints Kerobyan new economy minister in government reshuffle

27 Nov 2020 / 00:20 H.

    YEREVAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Armenian businessman Vahan Kerobyan was appointed economy minister on Thursday in a government reshuffle prompted by street protests over a ceasefire deal that ended the heaviest fighting in decades in Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

    Kerobyan will replace Tigran Khachatryan who resigned this week as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was in process of changing around 80% of his cabinet.

    Armenia's government came under pressure from protesters demanding Pashinyan to quit over the Russia-brokered deal that envisaged handing over swathes of territory previously controlled by ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijan.

    Pashinyan has rejected calls to resign and last week presented a six-month action plan designed to ensure Armenia's stability. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Nick Zieminski)

