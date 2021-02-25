SEARCH
Armenia's armed forces demand resignation of PM and government - Ifax

25 Feb 2021 / 19:11 H.

    MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Armenia's armed forces called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government in a statement on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported.

    Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to resign after what his critics say was the disastrous handling of a bloody six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

    (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

