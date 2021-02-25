Armenia's defence ministry says any attempts to involve army in politics are inadmissible

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Armenia's defence ministry said on Thursday that the country's army was not a political structure and that any attempts to involve it in politics were inadmissible.

The statement was made after the army's general staff and other high-ranking military officials called for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign from his post, prompting the prime minister to decry an attempted military coup. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)