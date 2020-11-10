Armenia's defence ministry says military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh have ceased

YEREVAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh regions have ceased completely, Armenia's defence ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Shushan Stepanyan said that situation in the conflict zone was calm since early morning.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alex Richardson)