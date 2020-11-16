Armenian foreign minister resigns - ministry spokeswoman

YEREVAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from his post on Monday, the ministry's spokeswoman wrote on Facebook.

Mnatsakanyan had held the position since May 2018.

The government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has come under pressure with thousands of demonstrators protesting last week to demand he resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh after six weeks of fighting. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Editing by Toby Chopra)