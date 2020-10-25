Arozarena sets HR record for a single postseason

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Randy Arozarena set an MLB record when he hit his ninth home run of the postseason in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

Arozarena went deep on the first pitch he saw from Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning of the contest played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Arozarena had tied the record shared by Nelson Cruz (2011), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Barry Bonds (2002) when he homered in the ninth inning of Game 3.

Arozarena, who singled in his first at-bat, also singled in the sixth to match Pablo Sandoval's record for most hits in a single postseason at 26. Sandoval set the mark in 2014. Arozarena also holds the record for total bases in a postseason with 58.

Arozarena, 25, made his season debut for the Rays in late August after overcoming COVID-19. He hit .281 with seven homers in 23 regular-season games, carrying his success over to the postseason, where he entered Saturday batting .354 with his eight homers and 11 RBIs.

Earlier Saturday night, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager hit his eighth homer of the playoffs to match the previous record held by Arozarena, Bonds, Beltran and Cruz.

