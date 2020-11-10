SEARCH
Arrest warrant issued for ANC's Magashule, South Africa's Daily Maverick reports

10 Nov 2020 / 20:04 H.

    JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Ace Magashule, secretary-general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress, the Daily Maverick news website reported on Tuesday, without giving a source for the information.

    Magashule is one of the top six officials of the governing party.

    Called by Reuters, a spokesperson for the elite Hawks police unit said: "I don't know about any arrest warrant." (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alex Richardson)

