SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ASKED IF EU PARLIAMENT COULD BLOCK EU SUMMIT, SASSOLI SAYS "DETERMINED" THAT PARLIAMENT BE RESPECTED

22 Jul 2020 / 18:27 H.

    ASKED IF EU PARLIAMENT COULD BLOCK EU SUMMIT, SASSOLI SAYS "DETERMINED" THAT PARLIAMENT BE RESPECTED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast