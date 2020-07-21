AstraZeneca leaning towards two dose strategy for COVID-19 vaccine - exec

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's is looking to test two high doses of its experimental vaccine against the new coronavirus in later stage trials rather than focus on approval for single or lower doses of the vaccine, its biopharma chief said on Monday.

"Right now, the safe thing to do is go with two doses, and then we'll start exploring single doses or lower doses," Mene Pangalos, executive vice-president for BioPharmaceuticals R&D, told reporters.

