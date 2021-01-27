AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca said on Wednesday that a meeting between the British drugmaker and European Union representatives to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.

"We are meeting with the EU later today," a company spokesman said in a written statement.

Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober earlier told reporters that the company had postponed negotiations over a shortfall in vaccine deliveries until Thursday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by John Stonestreet)