AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca on Monday described German media reports saying its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a very low efficacy in the elderly as "completely incorrect".

German daily papers Handelsblatt and Bild said in separate reports on Monday the vaccine - co-developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University - had an efficacy of 8% or less than 10%, respectively, in those over 65 and the German government did not expect the European regulator to approve the product for that age group. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)