AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - govt spokesman

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc has told Japan's health ministry it would produce more than 90 million coronavirus vaccine shots in the country, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters it is very important for COVID-19 vaccines to be produced domestically. AstraZeneca is working with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd and other Japanese partners to deliver a total of 120 million doses to the nation. (Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Shri Navaratnam)