Jan 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.

"Having said that, we're also working on a vaccine with Oxford University that will target the variant," Soriot told Italian daily La Repubblica in an interview https://bit.ly/2KWidAc published late on Tuesday.

