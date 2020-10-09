Astros bash past A's, win ALDS in four games

LOS ANGELES -- The situation was unique, yet the Houston Astros still were able to make the destination familiar, advancing to their fourth consecutive American League Championship Series on Thursday.

Playing in a neutral-site series at Dodger Stadium as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Astros hit four more home runs and advanced out of the AL Division Series with an 11-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Houston, which took the best-of-five series in four games, will meet the Tampa Bay Rays or the New York Yankees for the league title beginning Sunday in San Diego.

Michael Brantley homered twice, giving the Astros their third player with a multi-homer game in four ALDS contests. Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve also hit home runs in Game 4. Correa went deep twice in the series opener, and George Springer hit a pair of home runs in Game 2.

"I got some hits for my team, it was simple," said Brantley, who had five home runs in 46 regular-season games this year. "I'm not trying to do too much. I hit a couple of home runs, that's great, but I was just trying to stay in the moment and give the guys behind me a chance and put up quality (at-bats) day in and day out like always."

The 24 home runs combined between the teams set a division series record, breaking the previous mark of 22 set by the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners in 1995. It also was the most homers in a postseason series of five games or fewer, regardless of round.

"I'm thankful and happy, but I still got some happiness left to get," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "It's been a long, tough run, but we're halfway there."

The A's received two home runs from Ramon Laureano and initially set the division series record for homers by a single team with 12. The Astros matched it when Altuve went deep with the game in hand in the seventh inning.

After blowing a three-run lead and losing in Game 3 to extend the series, the Astros jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the fifth inning Thursday and finished off the A's from there.

"Truly the team is very motivated about bringing joy to Houston fans, and that's very important for us," Correa said.

Oakland looked determined early, taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a three-run blast from Laureano. A's players credited Laureano for inspiring their Game 3 victory after he gave a speech in the dugout when Oakland fell behind.

However, his early blast could not slow the Astros' offense, as Houston scored five times in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Altuve led off the inning with a walk before Brantley hit a two-run blast to right center field. Correa added a three-run shot to put the Astros in front for good.

"It's a bad feeling," Laureano said. "Hopefully it doesn't happen next year. We have to keep our heads up and keep working. Keep dreaming moving forward to win a World Series."

Laureano got the A's back within 5-4 in the fifth inning on his second home run of the game, but Brantley answered in the bottom of the frame with his own solo blast, again to right-center. Correa increased the advantage to 7-4 in the fifth with an RBI single to left.

Kyle Tucker and Correa had RBI singles in the sixth inning, and Altuve hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

"One through nine contributed daily," Brantley said. "Oakland did a great job, but it was a team effort every single day of this series and that is what we are going to continue to have to do moving forward.

"It's a great celebration in the (locker room) right now. Everybody's excited, it's well earned, and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Oakland's Marcus Semien and Tommy La Stella had RBI singles in the ninth inning off Ryan Pressly.

Astros right-hander Zack Greinke, scratched from his scheduled Game 3 start because of arm soreness, went 4 2/3 innings in Game 4, giving up four runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Right-hander Cristian Javier (1-0) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

"If it feels like it did today, there will be no issues," Greinke said about pitching for the remainder of the playoffs. "Everything was fine when it comes to the arm."

A's starter Frankie Montas (0-1) gave up five runs on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

