Astros, Rays tweak rosters in advance of ALCS

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays moved to get more pitching help, with each adding an arm Sunday to their American League Championship Series rosters.

The Rays and Astros were set to meet in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday night at San Diego's Petco Park. Both teams now have a balanced 14 pitchers and 14 positions players on their 28-man rosters.

The Astros, who are the designated visitors for the first two games in the neutral-site series, added right-hander Chase De Jong to the mix. He replaced outfielder Chas McCormick, who did not see any action in the AL Division Series victory against the Oakland Athletics.

De Jong, in his first season with the Astros after spending the previous two years with the Minnesota Twins, made three appearances (two starts) in the regular season, going 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA.

The Rays made two roster additions. Left-handers Josh Fleming and Jose Alvarado were added, while outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Trevor Richards were removed. To make room for Alvarado on the 40-man roster, right-hander Oliver Drake was designated for assignment.

Fleming, a rookie who appeared in seven games (five starts), was 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA. Alvarado made nine appearances, all in relief, was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA over nine innings.

Phillips came off the bench in four games during the first two rounds of the playoffs, going 0-for-2 at the plate. Richards has not appeared in the playoffs.

The Astros are scheduled to send left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound in Game 1, while the Rays will open with lefty Blake Snell.

--Field Level Media