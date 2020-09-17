SEARCH
Astros RHP Devenski undergoes elbow surgery

17 Sep 2020 / 04:03 H.

    Houston Astros right-hander Chris Devenski underwent an arthroscopic procedure to have a bone spur removed from his pitching elbow, the team announced Wednesday.

    He had surgery Tuesday and will be sidelined for approximately four months.

    Devenski, 29, posted an 0-1 record with a 14.73 ERA in four appearances this season.

    An All-Star in 2017, Devenski owns a 16-16 record with seven saves, a 3.35 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 225 career appearances (seven starts) in parts of five seasons with the Astros.

    --Field Level Media

