Astros sign Carlos Correa, avoid arbitration

The Houston Astros agreed to a one-year deal with All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa to avoid arbitration.

The team announced the deal on Saturday but did not disclose financial terms. Multiple reports pegged the contract at $11.7 million.

Correa was the only remaining unsigned, arbitration-eligible player on the roster.

"We're all glad to have it behind us so we can focus on our top priority, which is getting out there to compete for a championship with Carlos and the rest of the team," general manager James Click said in a news release.

Correa played last season under a one-year, $8 million deal.

In 58 regular-season games in 2020, Correa hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBIs -- numbers that were dwarfed by his postseason statistics.

In 13 playoff games, Correa hit .362 with six homers and 17 RBIs on his way to a .766 slugging percentage. Against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, he hit a walk-off home run, tying him with David Ortiz for the most career walk-off hits in the postseason with three.

Correa, 26, also led all MLB shortstops with a .995 fielding percentage.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, he was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015. Entering his sixth season in Houston, Correa has a career average of .276 with 128 doubles, 107 home runs and 397 RBIs.

