Astros sign RHP Steve Cishek to minor league deal

10 Feb 2021 / 09:44 H.

    The Houston Astros signed side-arming veteran pitcher Steve Cishek to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, the club announced Tuesday.

    Cishek, 34, will earn $2.5 million if he makes the club, MLB.com reported.

    Cishek went 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 22 appearances with the Chicago White Sox last season.

    Cishek has a career 32-37 record with a 2.78 ERA, .214 average-against and 132 saves in 594 career appearances (all in relief) with the then-Florida Marlins (2010-15), St. Louis Cardinals (2015), Seattle Mariners (2016-17), Tampa Rays (2017), Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and White Sox.

    --Field Level Media

