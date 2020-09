BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Mo Farah broke the world record for a one-hour run by completing a distance of 21,330 metres at the Brussels Diamond League athletics meeting on Friday.

The 37-year-old eclipsed the previous record of 21,285 metres set by Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie 13 years ago.

