Atlanta United re-sign F Erick Torres

The Atlanta United re-signed free agent forward Erick "Cubo" Torres on Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but the team said Torres will also take on a more direct role working with Academy players and staff.

Torres, 28, joined Atlanta last July 31 as an injury replacement when Josef Martinez went down with a torn ACL. He had one goal and one assist in 13 appearances (four starts).

"Cubo has been a positive influence on our organization and we're pleased he has chosen to re-sign with the club," club vice President and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a news release. "While he provides competition to our group of forwards, he's a veteran presence who understands the league and has shown a willingness to mentor our younger players."

Torres has 37 goals and eight assists in 106 MLS matches (78 starts) with Chivas USA (2013-14), the Houston Dynamo (2015-17) and Atlanta. He made the MLS All-Star team in 2014 after scoring 15 goals in 29 matches.

He spent 2018 and 2019 playing in his native Mexico with Liga MX side Club Tijuana.

