Atlanta United sign Argentine F Lisandro Lopez

Atlanta United FC signed forward Lisandro Lopez on a free transfer from Racing Club of the Argentine Superliga, the team said Monday.

He will be put on the roster once his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa are received.

Lopez, 37, has played in more than 600 professional matches with 244 goals scored. Over an 18-year career in Argentina, Portugal, France, Qatar and Brazil, he has won five league titles and five cup competitions.

He also has appeared seven times with the Argentine national team.

"Lisandro is a veteran goalscorer who will strengthen our attack and we're pleased to add a player with his experience and qualities to our club," said Carlos Bocanegra, Atlanta United's vice president and technical director. "He brings leadership and a winning mentality, having won various league and cup titles throughout his career, and we feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster."

In the 2019-20 season, Lopez had four goals and one assist in 20 appearances for Racing Club.

--Field Level Media