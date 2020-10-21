ATP World Tour 250, Cologne 2 Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 20 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Cologne 2 Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play John Millman (AUS) (start 16:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Oscar Otte (GER) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2nd to play Egor Gerasimov (BLR) (start 18:00) 1st won (Bye) 7 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 1st to play Marco Cecchinato (ITA) (start 14:00) 8 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 2nd to play Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) (start 11:00) 1st won Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 6-2 9 Marin Cilic (CRO) 1st lost Steve Johnson (USA) 7-6(3) 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)