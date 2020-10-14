ATP World Tour 250, Cologne Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Cologne Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play Fernando Verdasco (ESP) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2nd to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2nd to play Henri Laaksonen (SUI) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Benoit Paire (FRA) 2nd to play Dennis Novak (AUT) (start 14:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 1st lost Steve Johnson (USA) 3-6 6-4 6-4 6 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2nd to play Mischa Zverev (GER) (start 16:00) 1st won Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-2 7-5 7 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 1st lost Oscar Otte (GER) 6-4 6-3 8 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2nd to play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (start 08:00) (ESP) 1st won Marcos Giron (USA) 6-2 4-6 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)