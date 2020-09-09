ATP World Tour 250, Kitzbuhel Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Sep 9 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Kitzbuhel Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play Sebastian Ofner (AUT) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won Joao Sousa (POR) 6-3 7-5 6 Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1st lost Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 4-6 6-4 6-2 7 Guido Pella (ARG) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3 6-0 8 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 1st to play Laslo Djere (SRB) (start 12:30) (Note : all times are GMT)