ATP World Tour 250, Sardinia Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 14 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 250, Sardinia Men's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1st won (Bye) 2 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 2nd lost Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-4 7-5 1st won (Bye) 3 Casper Ruud (NOR) 2nd to play Yannick Hanfmann (GER) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2nd to play Corentin Moutet (FRA) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 2nd lost Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-4 3-6 6-1 1st won Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) 6-2 7-6(4) 6 Pablo Andujar (ESP) 2nd lost Federico Delbonis (ARG) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-4 1st won Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 7-5 7-5 7 Tommy Paul (USA) 2nd to play Marco Cecchinato (ITA) (start 08:00) 1st won Andrej Martin (SVK) 5-7 6-3 7-5 8 Pablo Cuevas (URU) 1st lost Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 7-6(4) 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)