ATP World Tour 500, Hamburg Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Sep 22 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Hamburg Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1st to play Ugo Humbert (FRA) (start 16:30) 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1st to play Daniel Evans (GBR) (start 09:00) 3 Gael Monfils (FRA) 1st to play Yannick Hanfmann (GER) (start 10:30) 5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play Tommy Paul (USA) (start 09:00) 1st won Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3 6-3 6 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1st to play Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) (start 12:30) 8 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1st to play Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) (start 14:30) (Note : all times are GMT)