ATP World Tour 500, St Petersburg Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 13 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, St Petersburg Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1st to play Richard Gasquet (FRA) (start 15:30) 2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1st to play Viktor Troicki (SRB) (start 10:00) 3 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2 6-4 4 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2nd to play Aslan Karatsev (RUS) (start 06:00) 1st won James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-4 5 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd to play Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) (start 17:30) 1st won Daniel Evans (GBR) 3-6 7-6(3) 7-5 6 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd to play Alexander Bublik (KAZ) (start 06:00) 1st won JJ Wolf (USA) 7-6(5) 6-1 7 Borna Coric (CRO) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-3 7-6(2) 8 Taylor Fritz (USA) 1st lost Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4 4-6 6-3 (Note : all times are GMT)