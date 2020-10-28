ATP World Tour 500, Vienna Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Oct 28 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour 500, Vienna Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2nd to play Borna Coric (CRO) (start 17:00) 1st won Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(6) 6-3 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd to play Cristian Garin (CHI) (start 09:00) 1st won Vitaliy Sachko (UKR) 6-4 7-5 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1st to play Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) (start 15:00) 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1st to play Jason Jung (USA) (start 13:00) 5 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-3 6-2 7 Gael Monfils (FRA) 1st lost Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-1 2-0 (Retired) 8 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1st lost Jurij Rodionov (AUT) 6-4 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)