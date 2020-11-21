ATP World Tour Finals, World Tour Finals Men's Doubles Seeds Progress

Nov 20 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Finals, World Tour Finals Men's Doubles matches on Friday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno Soares (BRA) robin won 6-John Peers (AUS) and 6-7(2) 6-3 1-0(8) Michael Venus (NZL) robin won 7-Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and 6-7(6) 6-1 1-0(4) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) robin lost 4-Marcel Granollers (ESP) 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 1-0(8) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 2 Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) robin won 3-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 1-0(4) Andreas Mies (GER) robin won 8-Lukasz Kubot (POL) and 7-5 3-6 1-0(5) Marcelo Melo (BRA) robin lost 5-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and 7-6(5) 6-0 Nikola Mektic (CRO) 3 Kevin Krawietz (GER) and Andreas Mies (GER) robin won 8-Lukasz Kubot (POL) and 6-2 7-6(5) Marcelo Melo (BRA) robin lost 2-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 1-0(4) Salisbury (GBR) robin lost 5-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 1-0(7) Nikola Mektic (CRO) 4 Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) robin won 1-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 1-0(8) Soares (BRA) robin won 6-John Peers (AUS) and 7-6(2) 7-5 Michael Venus (NZL) robin lost 7-Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and 6-6 (Retired) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 5 Wesley Koolhof (NED) and Nikola Mektic (CRO) robin won 2-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe 7-6(5) 6-0 Salisbury (GBR) robin won 3-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 1-0(7) Andreas Mies (GER) robin lost 8-Lukasz Kubot (POL) and 6-4 6-7(2) 1-0(8) Marcelo Melo (BRA) 6 John Peers (AUS) and Michael Venus (NZL) robin lost 1-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 6-7(2) 6-3 1-0(8) Soares (BRA) robin lost 4-Marcel Granollers (ESP) 7-6(2) 7-5 and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) robin lost 7-Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and 2-6 7-6(4) 1-0(10) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7 Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) robin won 4-Marcel Granollers (ESP) 6-6 (Retired) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) robin won 6-John Peers (AUS) and 2-6 7-6(4) 1-0(10) Michael Venus (NZL) robin lost 1-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 6-7(6) 6-1 1-0(4) Soares (BRA) 8 Lukasz Kubot (POL) and Marcelo Melo (BRA) robin won 5-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and 6-4 6-7(2) 1-0(8) Nikola Mektic (CRO) robin lost 2-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe 7-5 3-6 1-0(5) Salisbury (GBR) robin lost 3-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and 6-2 7-6(5) Andreas Mies (GER)