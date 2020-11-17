ATP World Tour Finals, World Tour Finals Men's Doubles Seeds Progress

Nov 16 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Finals, World Tour Finals Men's Doubles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno Soares (BRA) robin won 7-Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and 6-7(6) 6-1 10-4 Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) robin to play 4-Marcel Granollers (ESP) (start 14:00) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) robin to play 6-John Peers (AUS) and (start 14:00) Michael Venus (NZL) 2 Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) robin won 8-Lukasz Kubot (POL) and 7-5 3-6 1-0(5) Marcelo Melo (BRA) robin to play 3-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and (start 14:00) Andreas Mies (GER) robin to play 5-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and (start 18:00) Nikola Mektic (CRO) 3 Kevin Krawietz (GER) and Andreas Mies (GER) robin lost 5-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 1-0(7) Nikola Mektic (CRO) robin to play 2-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe (start 14:00) Salisbury (GBR) robin to play 8-Lukasz Kubot (POL) and (start 12:00) Marcelo Melo (BRA) 4 Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) robin won 6-John Peers (AUS) and 7-6(2) 7-5 Michael Venus (NZL) robin to play 1-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno (start 14:00) Soares (BRA) robin to play 7-Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and (start 14:00) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 5 Wesley Koolhof (NED) and Nikola Mektic (CRO) robin won 3-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 1-0(7) Andreas Mies (GER) robin to play 2-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe (start 18:00) Salisbury (GBR) robin to play 8-Lukasz Kubot (POL) and (start 14:00) Marcelo Melo (BRA) 6 John Peers (AUS) and Michael Venus (NZL) robin lost 4-Marcel Granollers (ESP) 7-6(2) 7-5 and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) robin to play 1-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno (start 14:00) Soares (BRA) robin to play 7-Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and (start 14:00) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7 Jurgen Melzer (AUT) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) robin lost 1-Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno 6-7(6) 6-1 10-4 Soares (BRA) robin to play 4-Marcel Granollers (ESP) (start 14:00) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) robin to play 6-John Peers (AUS) and (start 14:00) Michael Venus (NZL) 8 Lukasz Kubot (POL) and Marcelo Melo (BRA) robin lost 2-Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe 7-5 3-6 1-0(5) Salisbury (GBR) robin to play 3-Kevin Krawietz (GER) and (start 12:00) Andreas Mies (GER) robin to play 5-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and (start 14:00) Nikola Mektic (CRO) (Note : all times are GMT)