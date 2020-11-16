ATP World Tour Finals, World Tour Finals Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Nov 16 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Finals, World Tour Finals Men's Singles matches on Sunday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) robin to play 4-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (start 14:00) robin to play 5-Alexander Zverev (GER) (start 14:00) robin to play 8-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) (start 14:00) 2 Rafael Nadal (ESP) robin won 7-Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-3 6-4 robin to play 3-Dominic Thiem (AUT) (start 14:00) robin to play 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (start 14:00) 3 Dominic Thiem (AUT) robin won 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 robin to play 2-Rafael Nadal (ESP) (start 14:00) robin to play 7-Andrey Rublev (RUS) (start 14:00) 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) robin to play 1-Novak Djokovic (SRB) (start 14:00) robin to play 5-Alexander Zverev (GER) (start 20:00) robin to play 8-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) (start 14:00) 5 Alexander Zverev (GER) robin to play 1-Novak Djokovic (SRB) (start 14:00) robin to play 4-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (start 20:00) robin to play 8-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) (start 14:00) 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) robin lost 3-Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 robin to play 2-Rafael Nadal (ESP) (start 14:00) robin to play 7-Andrey Rublev (RUS) (start 14:00) 7 Andrey Rublev (RUS) robin lost 2-Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-3 6-4 robin to play 3-Dominic Thiem (AUT) (start 14:00) robin to play 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (start 14:00) 8 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) robin to play 1-Novak Djokovic (SRB) (start 14:00) robin to play 4-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) (start 14:00) robin to play 5-Alexander Zverev (GER) (start 14:00) (Note : all times are GMT)