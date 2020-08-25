ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Cincinnati Masters Men's Doubles Seeds Progress

Aug 25 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Cincinnati Masters Men's Doubles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) and Robert Farah (COL) 1st lost Jamie Murray (GBR) and Neal 7-6(5) 7-6(3) Skupski (GBR) 3 Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) 2nd to play Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) (start 01:30) and Milos Raonic (CAN) 1st won Cristian Garin (CHI) and 6-3 6-7 1-0(6) Casper Ruud (NOR) 4 Ivan Dodig (CRO) and Filip Polasek (SVK) 1st lost Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3-6 7-6(3) 1-0(5) and Alex De Minaur (AUS) 5 Marcel Granollers (ESP) and Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 2nd to play Taylor Fritz (USA) and (start 20:00) Reilly Opelka (USA) 1st won Rohan Bopanna (IND) and 6-4 7-6(1) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6 Kevin Krawietz (GER) and Andreas Mies (GER) 2nd to play Gerald Melzer (AUT) and (start 15:00) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 1st won Borna Coric (CRO) and Franko 6-2 6-3 Skugor (CRO) 7 Raven Klaasen (RSA) and Oliver Marach (AUT) 2nd lost Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) and 6-3 6-4 Horia Tecau (ROU) 1st won Tim Puetz (GER) and 7-6(6) 3-6 1-0(6) Alexander Zverev (GER) 8 Wesley Koolhof (NED) and Nikola Mektic (CRO) qtr to play Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) (start 15:00) and Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2nd won Daniel Evans (GBR) and David 7-5 6-1 Goffin (BEL) 1st won Karen Khachanov (RUS) and 6-4 6-2 Andrey Rublev (RUS) (Note : all times are GMT)