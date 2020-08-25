ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Cincinnati Masters Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Aug 25 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Cincinnati Masters Men's Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3rd to play Tennys Sandgren (USA) (start 19:00) 2nd won Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 7-6 6-4 1st won (Bye) 2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2nd lost Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-2 6-1 1st won (Bye) 3 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3rd to play Aljaz Bedene (SLO) (start 15:00) 2nd won Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4 6-4 1st won (Bye) 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3rd to play 16-John Isner (USA) (start 20:30) 2nd won Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-1 6-3 1st won (Bye) 5 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd lost Andy Murray (GBR) 6-3 3-6 7-5 1st won (Bye) 6 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3rd to play Reilly Opelka (USA) (start 18:30) 2nd won Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4 6-7(3) 7-5 1st won (Bye) 7 David Goffin (BEL) 3rd to play Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) (start 15:00) 2nd won Borna Coric (CRO) 7-6(6) 6-4 1st won (Bye) 8 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 3rd to play 11-Karen Khachanov (RUS) (start 16:30) 2nd won Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-5 6-1 1st won (Bye) 9 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd lost Reilly Opelka (USA) 6-3 7-6(4) 1st won Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-6(2) 6-3 10 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1st lost Daniel Evans (GBR) 7-5 3-6 6-2 11 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 3rd to play 8-Roberto Bautista Agut (start 16:30) (ESP) 2nd won Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 7-6(8) 6-1 1st won Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-4 6-4 12 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd lost Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4 1st won Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-3 6-3 13 Cristian Garin (CHI) 1st lost Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-4 6-7(8) 6-0 14 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd lost Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 7-5 4-6 6-2 1st won Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3 6-4 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2nd lost Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-7(4) 6-2 7-6(5) 1st won Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-4 6-1 16 John Isner (USA) 3rd to play 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) (start 20:30) 2nd won John Millman (AUS) 4-6 7-6(3) 7-6(5) 1st won Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-5 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)