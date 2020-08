Aug 26 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Cincinnati Masters Women's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd lost Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 7-5 6-4 1st won (Bye) 2 Sofia Kenin (USA) 2nd lost Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-1 7-6(7) 1st won (Bye) 3 Serena Williams (USA) 3rd to play 13-Maria Sakkari (GRE) (start 00:50) 2nd won Arantxa Rus (NED) 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(0) 1st won (Bye) 4 Naomi Osaka (JPN) qtr to play 12-Anett Kontaveit (EST) (start 17:00) 3rd won 16-Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 1st won (Bye) 5 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3rd lost Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-2 2-6 6-3 2nd won Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-7(1) 6-4 7-5 1st won (Bye) 6 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2nd lost Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 2-6 7-5 6-2 1st won (Bye) 7 Madison Keys (USA) 2nd lost Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4 6-1 1st won (Bye) 8 Johanna Konta (GBR) qtr to play (start 21:00) 3rd won Vera Zvonareva (RUS) 6-4 6-2 2nd won Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-2 6-0 1st won (Bye) 9 Elena Rybakina (RUS) 1st lost Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 7-5 7-6(6) 10 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 1st lost Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3 6-7(3) 6-4 11 Alison Riske (USA) 1st lost Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-3 6-3 12 Anett Kontaveit (EST) qtr to play 4-Naomi Osaka (JPN) (start 17:00) 3rd won Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-3 6-3 2nd won Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-3 6-4 1st won Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3 6-1 13 Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3rd to play 3-Serena Williams (USA) (start 00:50) 2nd won Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-4 7-6(9) 1st won Cori Gauff (USA) 6-1 6-3 14 Elise Mertens (BEL) qtr to play Jessica Pegula (USA) (start 15:00) 3rd won Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-2 6-3 2nd won Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 1st won Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-0 6-2 15 Donna Vekic (CRO) 1st lost Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-2 6-3 16 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 3rd lost 4-Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Bernarda Pera (USA) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 1st won Venus Williams (USA) 5-7 6-2 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)