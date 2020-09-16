ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Rome Masters Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Sep 15 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Rome Masters Men's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2nd to play Salvatore Caruso (ITA) (start 11:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2nd to play Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) (start 17:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2nd to play Jannik Sinner (ITA) (start 12:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2nd to play Federico Coria (ARG) (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 5 Gael Monfils (FRA) 2nd to play Dominik Koepfer (GER) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 6 David Goffin (BEL) 2nd to play Marin Cilic (CRO) (start 09:00) 1st won (Bye) 7 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2nd to play Ugo Humbert (FRA) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 8 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play John Millman (AUS) (start 08:00) 1st won (Bye) 9 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2nd to play Hubert Hurkacz (POL) (start 08:00) 1st won Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6-4 6-4 10 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 1st lost Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-0 7-6 11 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1st lost Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-3 3-6 6-1 12 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2nd to play Pedro Martinez (ESP) (start 08:00) 1st won Guido Pella (ARG) 6-2 6-3 13 Milos Raonic (CAN) 2nd to play Dusan Lajovic (SRB) (start 08:00) 1st won Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6(3) 6-2 14 Cristian Garin (CHI) 1st lost Borna Coric (CRO) 6-4 6-4 15 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2nd to play Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) (start 14:30) 1st won Gianluca Mager (ITA) 7-5 6-1 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1st lost Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-4 7-5 (Note : all times are GMT)