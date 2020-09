Sep 16 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 / WTA Premier, Rome Masters Women's Singles matches on Wednesday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Simona Halep (ROU) 3rd to play Dayana Yastremska (UKR) (start 08:00) 2nd won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3 6-4 1st won (Bye) 2 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3rd to play Anna Blinkova (RUS) (start 08:00) 2nd won Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-3 6-3 1st won (Bye) 3 Sofia Kenin (USA) 2nd to play Victoria Azarenka (BLR) (start 17:00) 1st won (Bye) 4 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3rd to play (start 08:00) 2nd won Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3 7-6 (RUS) 1st won (Bye) 5 Kiki Bertens (NED) 2nd to play Polona Hercog (SLO) (start 15:00) 1st won (Bye) 6 Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2nd lost Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-3 6-1 1st won (Bye) 7 Johanna Konta (GBR) 2nd to play Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) (start 13:00) 1st won (Bye) 8 Petra Martic (CRO) 2nd to play Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) (start 11:00) 1st won (Bye) 9 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2nd to play Cori Gauff (USA) (start 11:00) 1st won Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-3 6-3 10 Elena Rybakina (RUS) 3rd to play (start 08:00) 2nd won Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 7-5 7-6(3) 1st won Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 6-0 6-4 11 Elise Mertens (BEL) 3rd to play Danka Kovinic (MNE) (start 08:00) 2nd won Magda Linette (POL) 6-2 6-4 1st won Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 6-3 6-1 12 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2nd to play Arantxa Rus (NED) (start 11:00) 1st won Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-1 4-6 6-4 13 Alison Riske (USA) 1st lost Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 14 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2nd to play Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) (start 09:00) 1st won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-3 7-6(1) 15 Angelique Kerber (GER) 1st lost Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3 6-1 16 Donna Vekic (CRO) 1st lost Amanda Anisimova (USA) 7-6(4) 7-6(6) (Note : all times are GMT)