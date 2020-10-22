SEARCH
Attempted election meddling hit two to three local U.S. areas -O'Brien

22 Oct 2020 / 21:24 H.

    WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia and Iran's alleged attempted election interference appears to have involved two to three U.S. cities and counties and affected a "small amount of information," U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday.

    "It was in a couple different municipalities, a very small number, two or three, in different parts of the United States. It was a small amount of information," O'Brien told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)

