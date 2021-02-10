Augusta National Women's Amateur to return this spring

After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Augusta National Women's Amateur is on track to return in 2021.

Eighty-five players already accepted invitations to compete in this year's tournament, Augusta National officials said Tuesday.

The first two rounds of the event are scheduled for March 31 and April 1 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. The field then will dwindle to 30 players, and after a practice round at Augusta National on April 2, the final day of the 54-hole competition will take place April 3 at the famed course.

The Masters Tournament will take place the following week.

Augusta National introduced the women's tournament in 2019, when Jennifer Kupcho earned the win. Kupcho has since turned professional, so she cannot participate in this year's amateur tourney.

--Field Level Media