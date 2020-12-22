Austin FC sign former Crew MF Jimenez

Expansion club Austin FC signed former Columbus Crew midfielder Hector Jimenez on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Jimenez, 32, made 133 appearances with Columbus from 2014-20 and helped them win the MLS Cup this year.

"I'm beyond thankful for this next chapter in my career and honored to be a part of Austin FC's inaugural season," Jimenez said in a club release. "I look forward to getting to know the city of Austin and the fans, but most of all I can't wait to get to work with my teammates and coaches."

He spent his first three MLS seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy (2011-13), winning two MLS Cup titles.

His career totals include six goals and 25 assists in 176 games (118 starts).

"Hector is an experienced, versatile MLS player who will bring a wealth of success and flexibility to the squad," Austin head coach Josh Wolff said in a club statement. "Along with his quality on the field, we know he will be an influential person in the locker room as well as the training field."

Jimenez is the 13th player added to Austin's roster as they prepare for the 2021 season.

