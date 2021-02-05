Austin FC sign striker Aaron Schoenfeld

Expansion club Austin FC signed free-agent striker Aaron Schoenfeld for the 2021 season, the club said Thursday.

The 30-year-old American played in 14 games (three starts) last season with Minnesota United, tallying one goal.

"Aaron is a well-rounded player who has earned valuable MLS and international experience throughout his career," sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. "We are looking forward to seeing him integrate into our style of play and add depth to our growing squad."

Schoenfeld had five goals and three assists in 51 games (14 starts) with the Columbus Crew from 2012-15.

He spent the next four seasons in the Israeli Premier League before signing with Minnesota last February.

