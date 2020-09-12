Australia in England 2020 Scoreboard

Sep 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between England and Australia on Friday at Manchester, England Australia 1st innings David Warner b Jofra Archer 6 Aaron Finch c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 16 Marcus Stoinis c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 43 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Adil Rashid 21 Mitchell Marsh lbw Mark Wood 73 Alex Carey c Sam Billings b Adil Rashid 10 Glenn Maxwell b Jofra Archer 77 Pat Cummins c Eoin Morgan b Jofra Archer 9 Mitchell Starc Not Out 19 Adam Zampa c&b Chris Woakes 5 Extras 8b 2lb 0nb 0pen 5w 15 Total (50.0 overs) 294-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-13 Warner, 2-43 Finch, 3-80 Stoinis, 4-103 Labuschagne, 5-123 Carey, 6-249 Maxwell, 7-259 Cummins, 8-273 Marsh, 9-288 Zampa Did Not Bat : Hazlewood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chris Woakes 10 0 59 1 5.90 1w Jofra Archer 10 0 57 3 5.70 3w Mark Wood 10 0 54 3 5.40 1w Moeen Ali 10 0 59 0 5.90 Adil Rashid 10 0 55 2 5.50 ............................................................ England 1st innings Jason Roy c&b Josh Hazlewood 3 Jonny Bairstow c Josh Hazlewood b Adam Zampa 84 Joe Root c Alex Carey b Josh Hazlewood 1 Eoin Morgan c Glenn Maxwell b Adam Zampa 23 Jos Buttler c Marnus Labuschagne b Adam Zampa 1 Sam Billings c David Warner b Mitchell Marsh 118 Moeen Ali c Marnus Labuschagne b Josh Hazlewood 6 Chris Woakes c Glenn Maxwell b Adam Zampa 10 Adil Rashid c Glenn Maxwell b Pat Cummins 5 Jofra Archer Not Out 8 Extras 0b 10lb 1nb 0pen 5w 16 Total (50.0 overs) 275-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Roy, 2-13 Root, 3-55 Morgan, 4-57 Buttler, 5-170 Bairstow, 6-182 Ali, 7-223 Woakes, 8-234 Rashid, 9-275 Billings To Bat : Wood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 10 0 47 0 4.70 1w Josh Hazlewood 10 3 26 3 2.60 1w Pat Cummins 10 0 74 1 7.40 1w Adam Zampa 10 0 55 4 5.50 1w Mitchell Marsh 5 1 29 1 5.80 Glenn Maxwell 3 0 19 0 6.33 1w Marcus Stoinis 2 0 15 0 7.50 1nb .................................... Umpire David Millns Umpire Richard Kettleborough Video Michael Gough Match Referee Chris Broad