Australia in England 2020 Scoreboard

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 2nd odi between England and Australia on Sunday at Manchester, England England win by 24 runs England 1st innings Jason Roy Run Out Marcus Stoinis 21 Jonny Bairstow c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 0 Joe Root c Aaron Finch b Adam Zampa 39 Eoin Morgan lbw Adam Zampa 42 Jos Buttler lbw Pat Cummins 3 Sam Billings b Adam Zampa 8 Chris Woakes c Alex Carey b Josh Hazlewood 26 Sam Curran c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc 1 Tom Curran b Mitchell Marsh 37 Adil Rashid Not Out 35 Jofra Archer Not Out 6 Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 8w 13 Total (50.0 overs) 231-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-20 Bairstow, 2-29 Roy, 3-90 Root, 4-107 Buttler, 5-117 Morgan, 6-140 Billings, 7-143 Curran, 8-149 Woakes, 9-225 Curran Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 10 1 38 2 3.80 3w Josh Hazlewood 10 2 27 1 2.70 Pat Cummins 10 3 56 1 5.60 3w Mitchell Marsh 8 1 49 1 6.12 2w Marcus Stoinis 2 0 20 0 10.00 Adam Zampa 10 0 36 3 3.60 ............................................................. Australia 1st innings David Warner c Jos Buttler b Jofra Archer 6 Aaron Finch b Chris Woakes 73 Marcus Stoinis c Jos Buttler b Jofra Archer 9 Marnus Labuschagne lbw Chris Woakes 48 Mitchell Marsh b Jofra Archer 1 Alex Carey st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 36 Glenn Maxwell b Chris Woakes 1 Pat Cummins b Sam Curran 11 Mitchell Starc c Jos Buttler b Sam Curran 0 Adam Zampa c Jofra Archer b Sam Curran 2 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 7 Extras 0b 11lb 1nb 0pen 1w 13 Total (48.4 overs) 207 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-9 Warner, 2-37 Stoinis, 3-144 Labuschagne, 4-145 Marsh, 5-145 Finch, 6-147 Maxwell, 7-166 Cummins, 8-166 Starc, 9-176 Zampa, 10-207 Carey Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chris Woakes 10 1 32 3 3.20 Jofra Archer 10 2 34 3 3.40 Tom Curran 10 2 28 0 2.80 Adil Rashid 9.4 0 67 1 6.93 1nb Sam Curran 9 0 35 3 3.89 1w .................................. Umpire Michael Gough Umpire Martin Saggers Video Richard Illingworth Match Referee Chris Broad