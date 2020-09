LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australian former prime minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday he has had discussions with members of the British government about a trade role but nothing had been made official yet.

There has been no official confirmation of media reports that Abbott, a Brexit supporter, will become a member of Britain's Board of Trade but his possible appointment has stirred criticism from some lawmakers.

"Yes I've had some discussions with members of the British government and I'm more than happy to help, but there's nothing official as yet," he told a committee of lawmakers. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)