Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd said on Friday it would not take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed with the University of Queensland, to phase 2 and 3 clinical trials after trial participants returned false positive HIV test results.

The biotech giant said it came to the decision with the Australian government to not proceed further. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)