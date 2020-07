SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state of New South Wales will close its border with Victoria state on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus cases, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, over the last several days, forcing authorities to enforce strict social-distancing orders in 30 suburbs and put nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.

