Australia's Victoria state reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday said new coronavirus cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported five deaths from COVID-19 and 15 new cases in the last 24 hours, compared with three deaths and 28 cases on Tuesday.

Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre of country's second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, fell below 30 on Wednesday. Restrictions in Melbourne may be eased if average cases remain below 50 as of Sept. 28. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sandra Maler)