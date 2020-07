SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Tuesday reported six deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 384 new cases compared with a record 532 cases a day earlier.

The state reported the country's highest daily increase in coronavirus infections a day earlier, prompting authorities to warn a six-week lockdown in the state may be extended. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar)