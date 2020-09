SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state Victoria -- the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak -- said on Tuesday 70 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll rose to 657 after five people in Victoria state died from the virus.

