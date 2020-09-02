Australia's Victoria state reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday reported six deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and 90 new cases of infections.

The country's second most populous state a day earlier recorded five deaths and 70 cases.

The rise in new infections has eased in recent days in Victoria as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown, with authorities scheduled to detail on Sunday the timetable for easing curbs. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sandra Maler)